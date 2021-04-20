Kogi 2023: Group Rally Support For Abubakar Suleiman As Kogi Governor

As 2023 Kogi governorship election draw nearer, a youth Group named “Kogi Will Be Great Again” has beckoned on Alh. Aminu Abubakar Suleiman to throw his hat into the ring towards salvaging the State from its present challenge.

Mallam Babanagari Muktah, spokesman of the group, described Alhaji Aminu Abubakar Suleiman as eminently qualified and with the requesite attributes and capacity to Govern the state.



The group in a press statement says with what the state has gone through in the last few years, 2023 should not be a period of gambling on who governs the State, described Alhaji Aminu Abubakar Suleiman as what the state needs.

The group assured of massive sensitization and mobilization towards achieving its mission, Commended Alhaji Aminu Abubakar Suleiman for the positive responses his aspiration has elicited in the minds of Kogi State people across the state.

The Spokesman of the group disclosed that the group in other to arrive at it conclusion on the choice of Alh Aminu Abubakar Suleiman as the next Governor, sampled opinions across the state, expressed satisfaction with the responses and results.

