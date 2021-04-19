Kidnappers of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom

The abductors of the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi have demanded N20 million ransom from the family for the monarch to be set free.

Suspected gunmen, numbering six, last week Thursday besieged the palace and abducted the monarch around 9pm.

The abductors who fired gunshots sporadically were said to have scaled the fence to the palace and moved straight into the monarch’s apartment and whisked him away.

Ilemeso, in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti , the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A family source confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Monday that the gunmen contacted the family on Saturday evening and made the financial demand.

The source said: “We have been contacted. They called us around 7.03pm on Saturday and demanded that we pay the sum of N20 million for the king to be released.

“We are really worried by this demand. The family is taking further steps to ensure that Kabiyesi is released as soon as possible,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security agencies were making frantic efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.

Abutu said: “We are taking all security measures to ensure that we rescue the Oba. We are not resting at all.

“We are working with other sister agencies in this regard and also working on intelligence gathering we have at our disposal .

“The police want to work more to prevent this kind of crime, and we are relying on information from the members of the public, because we work more on information we found to be veracious.

“We appeal to members of the public to help us with information. Let them report any strange face or suspected person to the police. We assure you that the police will protect the identities of such informants”.

