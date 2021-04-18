Kogi Govt Shuts Down Motor Parks In Lokoja

Kogi State Government has closed down all motor parks in Lokoja, the state capital.

The government also revoked all the lands previously occupied by the motor parks across Lokoja metropolis for the full commencement and utilization of the Lokoja Mega Terminal.

Speaking to press, the state security adviser, Com. Jerry Omodara said the government will announce and re designate all lands formerly used by the parks in few days.

Mr Jerry while speaking further said the directive by the state government which was wedged on further guarantying the safety and security of its citizen now prohibited vehicles traversing Lokoja from carrying passengers in any part of the city except at the terminal.

He added that vehicles were also henceforth prohibited from dropping passengers at any other place within the town except for the Terminal nothing that security agencies alongside KOTRAMA would impound vehicles of violators while a mobile court has been set up to try offenders and administer respective fines.

The State Security Adviser however thanked the several stakeholders particularly the various transport unions for their continued co operation with the State Government which has largely accounted for the success recorded since the re opening of the terminal.

While he also extended the appreciation of Governor Yahaya Bello to the various transport union he noted that the State government had put every necessary thing in place to ensure that their stay at the terminal was comfortable.

He stressed that aside from the sanity which the utilization of the park would bring the Lokoja – Felele Highway, the state was more keen on the safety and security of its citizens by having a central terminal that would enhance tractability of every commercial vehicle that goes in and out of the state.

