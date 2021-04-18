Court Sacks Councillor In Kogi

A High Court sitting in Kabba, has ordered the removal of the councillor representing Asuta Ward in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, Ayo Kajotoni.

The court, presided over by Justice Obayomi on Saturday, ordered Kajotoni (aka Bush Doctor) to stop seeing himself as a councilor of the ward.



The judge also ordered Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) to issue a certificate of return to the claimant, Barr. Segun Dare.

Barr Segun Dare was said to have emerged the consensus councillorship candidate of the APC in Asuta Ward in the 2020 primary election but was illegally substituted by powerful leaders within the party.

Related

Comments

comments