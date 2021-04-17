2023: Dino Melaye Criticises Gov. Bello, Describes Him As A Failure

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has took to his social media handles to criticise governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition.

Melaye who has been at a loggerhead with the governor said that Yahaya Bello cannot become Nigeria’s president.

The senator described Bello as a serial failure who according to him can only be Community Union President.

He wrote: “Governor Yahaya Bello cannot climb the ladder of success dressed in the costume of failure. You can only be the president of Agasa Development Union in Okene. Yeye dey smell. SDM.”

