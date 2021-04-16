Buhari Snoring While Nigeria Sinks Under Him – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Friday lamented that Nigeria was currently sinking under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Melaye made the remark in reaction to the decision of Twitter to site its regional office in Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former lawmaker said Buhari should be worried about Twitter’s decision and that of Germany which also picked Ghana as its West Africa Headquarters.

According to Melaye, Buhari is snoring while Nigeria is sinking.

He wrote: “President Buhari should be worried. Twitter picked Ghana as its Regional office, Germany again picked Ghana as West Africa HQ for the Center for Global Health. Nigeria is sinking and our President is snoring. SDM”

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey had named Ghana as the micro-blogging site’s headquarters for Africa.

There had been reactions from Nigerians on Twitter who felt the headquarters should have been in Nigeria.

Some blamed the government and policies for the snub.

Reacting, the Nigerian Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had attributed Twitter’s decision to actions of unpatriotic, judgemental Nigerians

Mohammed insisted those who demarketed Nigeria and projected her negatively were to blame for Twitter’s decision.

Related

Comments

comments