Residents Overpower Bandits, Kill 30 In Katsina

Angry residents of Majifa Village of Kankara Local government area of Katsina state have killed 30 bandits on Monday.

Speaking with journalist, Yunusa Kankara, a resident of the village said that the bandits stormed the village on Monday to attack the villagers.

He disclosed that the residents got intelligence reports of the coming of the bandits.

He said“residents of the village got intelligence reports that the bandits were coming to the village.

“So the villagers ambushed the bandits and killed 30 of them, while others fled with wounds.

he said when they woke up in the morning all the dead bodies were nowhere to be found.

“Some people in the neighbouring village disclosed that they saw some men on camels in the middle of the night coming out of the village.

“Our thoughts are the bandits might have come back to evacuate the dead bodies.

When contacted the police spokesman, SP Isah Gambo, could not confirm the incident, saying, the police had not received such a report.

