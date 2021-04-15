More PDP Governors Will Soon Join APC – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor and Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has said the membership drive of his Committee was yielding the desired results as more of his colleagues in the main opposition party would soon join the APC.

Speculation is rife that the Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, and his Cross Rivers State counterpart, Benedict Ayade, have opened discussion with the leadership of the ruling party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting of his Mobilisation Committee, the Kogi State governor said the poaching of chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party was part of the strategy ahead next general elections.

He said; “I have a committee that is called Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, mobilising them to join our party. As much as we are mobilising youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilising members of other political parties, including Governors.

“Remember, there are others that are youthful in hearts so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers.

“You can see that everybody is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward. That is while you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison.”

Bello who is equally a member of the Membership Registration Committee led by Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru further revealed that about 17 subcommittees of that committee would be created to enable them to come up with more fruitful out with more engagements.

“In today’s meeting, we were able to enumerate about 15- 17 subcommittees of the committee itself and also read out terms of reference for all the members to peruse through, understand, digest and come up with more robust engagements in our next meeting basically that is what we did today.”

