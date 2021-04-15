Lest We Forget: Honourable Kilani Olumo’s Profile and his Soaring Political Popularity

By Lanre Obalaja

Leaders are born, while some are made, exceptional leaders who can think out of the box, most times are cast out of the thickest of woods.

It is pertinent to know that God created human being to lead his fellow human, angels are not made to come and rule over men, no matter the times and season, either good or bad, a set of people will be saddled with the responsibilities to lead others. May we not fall into trying times where great leadership becomes uneasy to get.

Ijumu LGA has had a fair share of exceptional leaders, from administrative to representative, we have been blessed. Amongst those names that readily come to mind is that of my boss, Honourable Olusola Kilani Olumo, a man who not only understands the demands placed on him but also places daily demands on himself.

For the risk of belabouring your great minds, let me again re-present his profile, lest we leave nay-sayers and nutjobs to do their toxic assignment of misleading and misinforming sound minds.

Early life and education

A current PhD student of Computer Science at Leicester University United Kingdom, Honourable Olusola Kilani was born in Ayere town, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. He began his educational career at Anglican Primary School Ayere, he had his West Africa school certificate at the prestigious Advanced Secondary School, Malete-Ilorin, Kwara State.

On completion of his A’levels program with flying colours, at the Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin in 1983, he was admitted to the University of North London in the United Kingdom for his first degree in computing. He also obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Cumbria University also in the United Kingdom.

He is a member of the British Computer Society (BCS) and also a member of the British Institute of Data Processing Management (IDPM).

Career

Olusola Kilani Olumo started his career working as a technical support analyst with the department of health and social security in the United Kingdom. He later joined Hewlett Packard UK as a senior SAP Technology consultant, he was also the head of SAP technology for SAP West Africa, where he converted his vast technical experience into leadership process, improvement and quality management responsibilities.

He is the currently elected member representing the good people of Ijumu, in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Family

He is happily married and blessed with two children.

Honours and awards

A recipient of many awards. Kilani was given the prestigious Ambassador of Peace award from the international peace federation, an award that was presented to him in August 2011 for his contribution to humanity.

Hobbies

He enjoys reading and knowing current affairs and he is also a golf enthusiast.

Having x-ray his profile once again, one will not be left in doubt of his rich educational background and his vast qualities in the leadership scheme of things in Ijumu land.

Isn’t it laughable that a man who voluntarily resigned, and who amidst his tight schedule still finds time to do his PhD program in a prestigious university abroad can be referred to as broke and jobless?

A staunch believer in the GYB new direction government and a believer in sincere youth empowerment, Hon. Olumo who sees and knows what GYB is doing and can do progressively, is a persistent advocate of the presidency coming to the north-central, for him, the presidential cap will only fit Governor Yahaya Bello come 2023 if Nigerians truly want, freshness, innovativeness and vigour.

While he will only be focused like his boss Governor Yahaya Bello, Hon. Kilani will not join issues with those fanning the embers of disunity so as not to lose focus of his primary assignment of representing our people at the State Assembly.

Let them ask Hon. Kilani what he has done, present their sincere profile and certificates for vetting, then we shall be able to sort out the chaff from the wheat.

