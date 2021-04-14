Police Arrested Suspected Arm Robbers In Kogi, Recovers Barrel Gun

Following the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji psc (+) to all the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, operational and tactical Commanders as well as intelligence Officers to secure public places and guaranteed a safe and secure environment for all.

The Operatives of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Iyara Division received a report that on 13/4/2021 at about 2200hrs, three armed men invaded a POS shop at Ogidi, attacked the operator, inflicted injury on him and forcefully collected unspecified amount of money from him.

Consequent upon the report, the Operatives of Operation Puff Adder II promptly swung into action through an intelligence led operation trailed the suspects to their hideout and were arrested. Items recovered from them include one single barrel gun, phones.

The suspects with the names 1 Gidion Zacuss 45 year, Medupin Jospeh 24 year and Ofolabi David 20 year will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police reassures members of the public of the Commands level of commitment in synergy with other security agencies in the State to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties.

He calls on the public to sharpens their power of observation and volunteer credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in the State.

