Insecurity Is Our Biggest Challenge, Says Yahaya Bello 

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has pointed out insecurity in the form of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry, as the biggest challenge facing Nigeria at the moment.

The Governor who made the observation in Abuja at the weekend, during the first annual lecture/fellows night and third investiture of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (ISSS), also called on Nigerians to unite to end all forms of insecurity in the country.

He said that Kogi State has remained one of the most secured states in the country, adding that Nigerians need to work tirelessly to ensure that peace reigns in the country, irrespective of ethnic, religious and other differences.

“In Kogi State, old people are not involved in security planning, neither do we involve women. It is strictly for young men in the state. We bring in young people in security matters.

“Also, in the state, 90 percent of people in policy-making, in both local and state are made up of young and vibrant men. This is to avoid those that will become a threat to the society. That is why the state has remained the most secured states in the country,” he said.

