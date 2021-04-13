Kogi Deputy Governor’s Wife, Ejura Onoja Doles Out N1m To Jane 

Ejura Onoja, Wife of Kogi State Deputy Governor has donated a whopping of one million (1,000,000) naira to cushion the living condition of the amputee young lady, miss Mary Jane Daniel saw hawking sachet water few days ago at a traffic in Lagos State.

Mrs Ejura who described Jane as courageous and determined despites her challenge, said it was only humane to render such support to her kind.

According to her, the sum will go along way with other donations from well meaning Nigerians to enhance her living standard.

She expressed gratitude to Nigerians who formed support groups to promptly raise funds for Jane who is said to be from Egume in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, where she also hails from, adding that the world would be a better place if the society sustain such tempo.

It would be recalled that the pathetic story of Jane broke out on the Internet few days ago when a photograph of her was seen hawking satchet water, also known as ‘pure water’ in a traffic jam in Lagos, that triggered emotions and prompted donations from across the board to encourage and establish her in business.

Mrs Onoja equally promised to support her in the area of education, like she has continued to assist many.

Related

Comments

comments