BREAKING: APC Ijumu Suspends Hon. Taofiq Isa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ijumu chapter has suspended Ijumu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Taofiq Isa over gross misconducts and mismanagement of funds.

In a letter signed by the local government party chairman, his secretary and made available to journalists, the council chairman was alleged to have misappropriated millions of nairas and was also alleged of involving in anti-party activities.

The letter further fingered the local government chairman in series of misconducts and atrocities ranging from the personalization of the party, diversion of social items, factionalization of the party, continuous absence at his duty post and so on.

The party noted that the unregulated conducts of the Chairman and his continuous exhibition of arrogance is scandalous, repressive, reprehensive and will no longer be tolerated.

The copies of the letter are hereby made available to members of the public below.

Related

Comments

comments