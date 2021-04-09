The Truth About Bello’s Presidency

By Barr. Shadrach Emmanuel, FICMC.

The Nigerian political space has gained more vitality since Governor Yahaya Bello received a push from the large number of Nigerian youths to run for Presidency come 2023. We have seen Governor Yahaya Bello trend on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platform and there is no sign that he is going to stop trending. The supporters intensify their support and the pundits are making their shots too.

The real “Audacity of Hope” is made manifest in the possibility of Governor Yahaya Bello becoming the Nigerian President. This is on the background that, firstly, he is from the North Central political region, a region unceremoniously neglected during Nigeria’s democratic dispensation, yet contribute so much to the progress of democracy in Nigeria. Secondly, he represents the Nigerian youth who dare to dream to become Nigerian President and the Nigerian youths are often regarded in Nigerian political permutation as instrument for political violence and thuggery and lastly, he is not a conventional or mainstream politician; Nigerian conventional politician believe that the office of the President is for display of grandeur and not that of responsibility.

It therefore becomes a rare “Audacity of Hope” to change the political status quo in Nigeria and almost unthinkable to dream of being a Nigerian President if you are not from one of the three “major ethnic” groups in Nigeria. This is one of the political storms that must be weathered by Governor Yahaya Bello and he is doing that pretty well.

The truth about Governor Yahaya Bello’s quest to Presidency is not about his person trying to grab power for aggrandizement but about the Nigerian youths being at the helm of affairs of our national politics and governance. It is about giving the Nigerian youths the chance to lead the country they call their own and it is about restoring the dignity of our nation. So, suggesting otherwise in a time like this, is to be politically insensitive, callous and treacherous.

More than 20% of the Nigerian States borders have relative peace and security today because we have a leader in Governor Yahaya Bello who understands the primary responsibility of a government and he is executing same without any slack and he stands out and ready to restore what the country have lost and to make every Nigerian to be proud of the country.

If Nigeria is ready to be turned around for good and be among the comity of prosperous Nations, then, Nigeria should not shy away from the credible potential of Governor Yahaya Bello and this is the truth about “Bello’s Presidency”, the sooner we realize this, the better.

Related

Comments

comments