Am Resting In London, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is taking “a short rest” in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari stated this in a letter to Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, the king of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to offer solidarity over a rift in the royal family.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu revealed the content of the letter via a statement on Thursday.

“While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” Buhari said in the letter.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration.

“Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

