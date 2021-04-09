Abayomi Bello Doles Out 150 Free JAMB Forms To Candidates Across Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu

In his usual manner of rendering selfless services to the people across his constituency especially to the students, Mr Abayomi Bello, the Managing Director, Sologic Care of Initiative has distributed 150 free JAMB forms for those who are interested to participate in the 2021 Joint Admission And Matriculation Board Exam across Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency.

Mr Abayomi Bello who was said to have been a good philanthropist to the people said that his decision to support the interested candidates by giving out the form for free was as a result of his penchant for educational development in his constituency and across the state.

The MD Sologic Initiative Care who has embarked on series of community and human developmental projects in his constituency exuded willingness of doing more for the people.

He encouraged candidates to make judicious use of the opportunity by studying hard and meet up with their preferred institutions’ Cut Off Marks.

