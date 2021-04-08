NIN; JAMB Puts UTME Registration on Hold

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said it had postponed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE registration exercise earlier scheduled to commence today.

JAMB explained in a statement by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, that the development was “caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration.”

“The Board’s registration exercise was speculated to begin today 8th April 2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as it was yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE,” it explained in the statement.

The statement further explained that:”

The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow.”

“However, this delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration.

“This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience.

“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile,”it further said.

