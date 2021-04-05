No Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he does not think anyone involved in banditry deserves to live.

He declared that any bandit operating in his state is “most likely going to end up dead.”

The governor made his view on banditry known on Sunday during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

He said: “I think that the bandits and their leaders decided to collectively target Kaduna state because of the position we have taken that we will not negotiate with them, that we will not give them a penny of taxpayers’ money.

“And whoever comes to Kaduna for the purpose of banditry or kidnapping is most likely going to end up dead.

“We believe that the solution to this problem is to intensify military operations from the air or the ground and wipe all of them out. We do not think any bandit deserves to live.

“And we have made that very clear to the security agencies. I am very pleased that the new chief of air staff has continued the bombardment of bandits in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara and the bandits are on the run.”

Related

Comments

comments