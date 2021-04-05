BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Prison, Free Over 1500 Inmates

Armed men in the early hours of Monday attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State, freeing over inmates.

The attackers also reportedly razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

The hoodlums further freed the suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

According to reports, the gunmen operated from 1 am till 3 am on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks to newsmen when contacted.

