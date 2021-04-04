You Have Made Us Proud; Rains Of Encomium As Fanwo Donates Health Centre To Takete-Ide Community

It was an outpour of encomium on the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo on Saturday as the health centre donated by him to his community of Takete-Ide was commissioned.

The Chief of Staff to governor Yahaya Bello, Pharm. Jamiu Asuku while commissioning the health centre said Fanwo has set the pace for others to follow.

He said Fanwo has reawakened the spirit of community development in him, urging other political office holders to emulate the gestures.

“No commissioner in this administration has done any project singlehandedly like this for his community. It takes a man with a heart of gold to do this kind of project.

“I am taking this as a challenge to do same for my people and I urged others in the GYB cabinet to emulate Fanwo.”

Also the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Philip Ebilakun said no amount of praise can described their joy over the project.

“I want to specially thank our son, who is making us proud today. He has done it well. If not for him, this project might not see the light of the day and most likely the Governor may not have visited our dear community due to his busy schedule.

“Our son, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication has made us proud in the state.”

Two term House of Reps member, Hon. Sunday Karimi also heap praises on the Commissioner, saying Fanwo deserves to serve at a higher level, “If you cannot serve your people, you cannot serve outsiders.

“Fanwo has demonstrated he can serve outsiders because he has served his people well. Giving is receiving, if you cannot give, you cannot receive. Fanwo will surely receive his own rewards.”

Representative of the community youth, Mr. Tunji Dambola eulogised the Commissioner for donating the health centre, describing his contributions to the community as immense.

“Health is wealth. And this health centre is one of our challenges; and he (Fanwo) has done it.

“For this; wherever Fanwo go, we will go. We only hope others will emulate him and remember home.”

It was fun and peagantry as high personalities from the state government, traditional rulers and bigwigs from the community and environ were drawn to Takete-Ide for the event.

Amongst dignitaries present were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Jamiu Asuku; State Commissioners for Education and Environment, Mr. Wemi Jones and Adewale Omofaiyes respectively; business mogul, Chief Oluseyi Omotosho Akeweje, amongst others.

