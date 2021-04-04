NSF Edo 2020: All Kogi Contingents test Negative to Covid-19

Against the expectations that representative of Kogi State might be found wanting from participating in this year National Sports Festival due to the position of Governor Yahaya Bello on the current deadly corona virus pandemic, all the contingents have tested negative to the virus.

This was confirmed in a test conducted by officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) at the University of Benin, Edo State.

Athletes, officials, and journalist took turns to conduct the test which all turns out to be negative after the result was release in the early hours of Sunday.

Before the Covid-19 test was conducted for Kogi State contingents, all were subjected to wait outside for more than seven hours in a bid to know their through status of the deadly virus.

It could be recalled that 41 athletes, and 35 officials will be representing Kogi State in the 20th edition of the NSF currently holding in Benin Edo State.

Kogi State is expected to participate in Boxing, Weight lifting, boxing, Chess, Ayo, Table tennis and Tennis.

Speaking on this development, the Kogi State Director of Sports, Mr Onipe Halli said the Covid-19 text rest has further vindicated Governor Yahaya Bello’s position that there is no corona virus in Kogi State

