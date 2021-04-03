Reps Member, 2 Others Die In Car Crash

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Hon. Haruna Ibrahim Maitala, is dead.

Maitala, also known as Turakin Jere, died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road Friday evening while on his way to Jos, the Plateau State capital.

According to a Facebook post, Maitala died alongside his son, driver and security aide, who were all traveling with him.

Until his death, he represented Bassa/Jos North federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives.

His death comes barely a month after another member of the Green Chamber, Hon. Yuguda Killa from Jigawa State, passed on.

