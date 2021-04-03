Easter: Preach Peace, Promote Love And Unity In The Society – TINA Urges Nigerians

Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA) has urged Nigerians especially the Christians to use the occassion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to preach peace and promote unity in the society.

In a statement by the Director General of the group, Comrade Alamoh Kehinde Samuel, obtained by E – reporter News, the group wants Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of togetherness as one people.

“One of the messages of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is hope and love. The question is, Is there hope? Yes, there is hope for Nigeria through the resurrection of Jesus Christ our saviour”

“We encourage all our leaders regardless of religion in this spirit of Easter to live a life that will promote peace, unity and love for others. Their commitment to a better governance should remain a priority in their mind”

“As we journey ahead towards 2023 general election, as a united nation, we must remain resolute in our prayers and commitment to to the Nigerian dream” the statement reads.

Related

Comments

comments