Don’t Have Kids If You Have No Job – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that it is not ideal for jobless people to have kids.

Reno, who took to his Twitter page to advise people to desist from advice from people who manipulate them to have kids even when they are jobless with the excuse that God will cater for them added that God only looks after babies by giving them, parents.

“Don’t listen to anyone telling you to have kids, even if you have no job, because God looks after them. The only way God looks after babies…is by giving them, parents. Your kids are your responsibility. Don’t have them if you don’t have the ability #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

