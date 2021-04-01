Why I Can’t Travel Oversees For Medical Check-Ip – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that there is no need for him to travel abroad for medical check-up.

This is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London for a medical check-up.

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday when he received a delegation of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) in Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that he has all the medical facilities to attend to his health at the government house.

He added that he is already working on providing world-class medical facilities in the state to attract more visitors and revenue that could have been taken outside the country.

“It is unfortunate where we are. I don’t want to comment on people who are traveling for medical check. I have not travelled for the past two years,” Wike said.

“If we have all these things here, why do we have to travel? We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House?

“I don’t need it. Everything that is required for me to undergo any test is here. The resources, we have it. Why can’t we provide it for our people?

“You can imagine if I travel now for medical check. Do you know the money it will cost? Do you know how much it will cost poor tax payers? So, it is very important that we should give attention to our medical facilities.” he said

