Much Ado About A Novelty Match: The Plundering Of Kogi Continues

By Abdulhamid Tijani, Lokoja.

I have decided for sometime not to raise my heart beats needlessly over a situation only God can repair.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition has really shown how vain, shallow and juvenile the youngest Governor in Nigeria today is.



Many reasons have been pushed forward to justify Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s aspiration ranging from the mundane to the ridiculous.

Youthfulness has been the major one against the backdrop of the despondency gerontocracy has saddled Nigerians.

We have witnessed all manners of endorsements with allegations of cashing out and the question is, can Kogi State afford the reckless, mindless and needless

spending spree the efforts to actualize an ambition that in the final analysis is about self?



Thank God for the novelty match, Kogi State government for once acknowledged the bad state of the road to the Stadium and made it more motorable. The gaping potholes at the Zone Roundabout has been filled to deceptively give a semblance of development to the faded football stars imported for the novelty match. The match is to commemorate which event? What positive impact will it have on Kogi State and its citizens?

For the first time since the inauguration of the New Direction administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Confluence Stadium is having its gates painted.

What are the sins of Kogites that the State is unfortunate to be yoked with this group of heartless, wicked and self-centred persons?

In the midst of suffering induced by the maladministration of inexperienced rulers, state resources are being lavished on inanities.

If this kind of insane attitude to governance being witnessed in Kogi State is what Nigerians should look forward to in the much sought for Presidency by Alhaji Yahaya Bello, then all will certainly not be well. The bad plight of Nigerians leadership will pale into insignificance under the proposed directionless rulership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

More schemes will be unveiled in due time to advance the Presidential ambition of Alhaji Yahaya Bello with Kogites holding the rough end of the stick.

For how long will Alhaji Yahaya Bello continue to play out his childhood fantasies with the meagre resources of Kogi State? That is the question all reasonable persons should ask before the situation becomes irredeemable.

