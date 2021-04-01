Don’t Allow Mischief Mongers Divide Us –Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians not to allow “mischief mongers” to divide the country.

The president made this appeal in his Easter message to Christians, on Thursday.

He said that Nigeria is “stronger and better” as one.

“We should not allow the antics of a few mischief mongers to fragment the unity and faith that the vast majority of citizens of this country cherish and believe in,” Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, quoted him as saying.



“As I’ve said before, we are better and stronger as one nation under God.”

President Buhari also urged Christians to use the Easter celebration to renew hope and faith and show love and appreciation to one another.

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that the weak, the poor, and the underprivileged in our midst are not abandoned,” Buhari said.

“We have reached out with palliative care even in the midst of dwindling resources; we have tried our best to provide support to families and businesses affected at this time.

“That is the spirit of Easter. The spirit of Faith. The spirit of Belief. The spirit of Hope.

“I am convinced that the new resolve within the security personnel to make sure that insecurity in the country becomes part of our history will come to pass.”

Related

Comments

comments