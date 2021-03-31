Oduduwa Security Outfit Launched In Ogun As Youths Storm Alake’s Palace

As part of efforts towards actualising their agitation for the acclaimed Oduduwa Republic, a security outfit has been launched in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The security outfit named Oduduwa Nation Security Force, was code-named “Operation Paramole’.

With branded vehicles, T-shirts and banners, they marched to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

However, the monarch was said to have travelled out of the State for a presentation at the Senate in Abuja.

Recall that Sunday Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, had recently threatened that Yoruba youths would invade the palace of the Alake for not supporting Sunday Igboho’s call for a Yoruba nation.

But, Tuesday’s march to the Oba’s palace was a peaceful demonstration devoid of any act of violence.

“Yoruba Nation Warriors Ogun State Chapter. This is the first batch from Ogun State,” it posted on Twitter.

