I Was Attacked By Biafran Boys – CCT Chairman Claims

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Umar Danladi, has denied assaulting a security guard at a plaza in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Head, Press & Public Relations of the CCT in Abuja, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, the Chairman who narrated his version of the incident, said the altercation happened because of parking space.

He claimed the guard was rude to him and threatened him, which triggered the situation.

Part of the statement read:

“Our attention was drawn to a report from some online publication with a video clip suggesting, Justice Danladi Umar assaulted a security guard at Banex plaza.”

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s altercations started over a parking space, which Chairman met vacant and it was directly opposite a shop he wanted to make a purchase from and fix his phone but when the young Security guard sighted him, he ordered the Chairman not to park his car in that particular empty space, but when the chairman asked why he could not park there, the security guard could not give a convincing reason.

The statement claimed that though the Chairman did not identify himself, because he felt it was needless but that the security guard boy was rude in his approach and had threatened to deal with the Justice.

The statement said the Chairman would have appeared in his official outfit if he had intended to cause trouble or intimidate anyone.

He alleged that a mob consisting of Biafran boys attacked him, destroyed his windscreen and injured him.

“The Policemen seen in the video clip were not the Chairman’s police team, they were policemen operating around the plaza who at first intervened before the arrival of the police team from the Maitama Police station. As the few policemen in the complex were apparently overwhelmed by the mob, consisting of boys throwing matches and objects at his car, which led to a deep cut and dislocation in one of his fingers, causing damage to his car, smashing his windscreen.”

“At a point, the Chairman attempted to leave the scene, these same miscreants, ordered the closure of the gate, assaulting him before the arrival of the police team from Maitama police station.”

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the CCT Chairman said such a situation would attract sympathy if he was someone of low personality.

“An incident like this when it happens, sympathy usually goes to the low personalities. Though it is unfortunate as I said, it ought not to have happened,” the statement added.

Related

Comments

comments