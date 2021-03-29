You’re A Leader With Epitome Of Wisdom – Gov. Bello Hails Tinubu @69

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has hailed former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday anniversary describing him as a political leader with an epitome of wisdom.

The Governor disclosed this on Sunday in a special birthday message to the party chieftain through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

Governor Bello said he joined members of Asiwaju’s family and the All Progressive Congress in celebrating the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom whose uncommon insight and exemplary leadership has helped strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He alluded that in decades of existence and impact, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made extraordinary memories, raised leaders and woven his own unique story into the Nigerian narrative.

He asserted that as the Party National leader reflected on his contributions to the nation and humanity at large, his prayers for him was that he would continue to live in good health so as to continue to nurture the younger generations of leaders.

Related

Comments

comments