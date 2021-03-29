Okene Reference Hospital Will Serve People Of North Central When Completed – Kogi Govt. 

Kogi state government has said that the ongoing construction of the ultra modern reference Hospital in Okene will serve the people of the entire north central when completed.

.

The State Commissioner of Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Ohere stated this during his official inspection visit to the hospital as well as other ongoing State government roads projects at Okene Local Government Area of the State.

He said the hospital is designed to serve the whole of the North central States with the best health and medical facilities.

While applauding Governor Yahaya Bello for conceiving and executing the project for the people of the State, Engr. Ohere pointed out that the projects are being carried out by the Government based on the present administration’s priority to the health needs of the people of the State.

Reference hospital Okene under construction The Works and Housing Commissioner disclosed that works are ongoing on 15 other roads in the Area and are at different stages of completion by the State Government.

Commissioner For Works, Housing, Engr. Abubakar Ohere appreciated Gov. Bello For Timely Released Of funds For The Construction Of Over 30 Roads Across The State.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of works done so far by the contractors and charged them to sustain such efforts.

