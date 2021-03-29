I owe my Successes To God Through Tinubu – Gbajabiamila

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has declared he owes his successes in politics to the unparalleled capacity of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to identify, spotlight and zero in on talents.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke virtually at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, said the former Lagos State governor allowed himself to be used by God to change the lives of many Nigerians for good.

Gbajabiamila said the celebrator eats, drinks, walks and sleeps politics.

The Speaker praised the magnanimity and accommodating nature of the APC Leader saying: “Today is Asiwaju’s day, it’s about him and it’s about Nigeria.

“I make bold to say, many of us, me inclusive, owe our personal successes to God, but I know and recognize that God did not come down. He used Asiwaju as a vessel”.

While paying glowing tributes to Tinubu, he said: “There are so many superlative words that have been used to describe Asiwaju today, so I am not going to bore you and be repetitive.

“But I must say something: I do not know of a man or woman, dead or alive, in Nigeria, that eats, drinks, walks, sleeps politics 24/7, 365 days.

“To me, there is only one word to describe somebody like that; someone with that kind of capacity, it’s called a gift, and it’s a gift from God, and that is what God has given him.

“I don’t know of anyone that can go through all that for 365 days a year attending to people from 11am to 4am and he is still standing. Thank God for people like him; it is divine and I wish him luck.”

