Gov. Bello Advocates For Equal Pay For Super Eagles, Falcons

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has urged the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation to give equal treatment to the country’s men and women national teams as far as football is concerned.

“The disperity in payment and treatment of women footballers will no longer be acceptable. They should get equal treatment with their male counterparts in the areas of bonuses, allowances and accommodation,”

Bello who spoke as the special guest at a football match to mark the International Women’s day at Goal Project pitch of Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja on Saturday began.

“A situation where our players are winning trophies and medals, and making us proud in Nigeria, Africa and the world but the commensurate pay is not given to them is unacceptable. They should get equal treatment to develop women football in the country.

“I strongly demand for equity as far as bonuses and other packages are concerned. I am a big advocate of gender equality and I want the NFF to do something to balance the disparity,” Bello stated.

He later presented medals and trophy to Waco team that trashed the Yes Diamond FC of Kuje 3-0. Head of NFF women football Amina Daura thanked the governor gracing the event even as she promised to make it an annual event.