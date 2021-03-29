Ganduje Helping To Rid Nigeria Of Corruption – Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for strengthening anti-corruption institutions in the State.

He stated this while inaugurating the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission’s new office on Sunday.

Tinubu said that the governor’s efforts would contribute to make the country free of corruption.

“This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort,” he said of the new building.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption, this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

“To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa, today is dedicated to that objective.”

