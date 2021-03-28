2023 Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu: Hon Julius Bamidele Komolafe Declares For Race

As politicians across the length and breath of Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu federal constituency continue to show interest in the much coveted seat, a youth, Hon Julius Bamidele Komolafe (JBK) has thrown his hat into the ring to contest in the 2023 House Of Representatives’ election.

Hon Julius Komolafe made the official declaration on Saturday at the secretariat of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ekinrin Adde ward.

The event which saw arrays of supporters was well attended by Ekinrin Adde ward PDP party chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary and other party stakeholders.

Speaking with party’s stakeholders, Hon Bamidele Komolafe said that his decision to represent his people at the green chamber was borne out of his genuine intention to touch lives and introduce an effective representation that’ll stand as a reference point to people in other constituencies.

He said being a youth, who is well conversant with the people at the grassroots level, he knows the urgent need of the people, adding that he needed to be exposed to public fund before he could attend to people’s need.

He noted that it is time for youth to take over the mantle of leadership, stating that the people of the constituency deserve someone who is young and agile enough to run around and lobby for developmental projects for the good of the people.

Hon Bamidele Komolafe said that having been actively involved in partisan politics for decades, he is eminently qualified to represent his people at the green chamber.

He appealed to the people to come out and rally round him, saying that in no distant time, the coast will be more clearer.

