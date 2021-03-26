THE PHARM. ABDULKAREEM ASUKU FREE MEDICAL OUTREACH FOR GYB

A New Era of Hope

Health Outreach is the extending of services or assistance to the Less privileged in the society.

Individual and community empowerment are often key in improving health outcomes. This led to the birth of the Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach, which provides health-related services to Kogi residents and beyond who are at a socioeconomic disadvantage.

Typically, the services are to those that has been exposed to many health risk factors and has a higher prevalence of cancer, Diabetes, Prenatal Care, cardiovascular, sexually transmitted diseases, other health challenges compared with the general population.

OUR STORY

The Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach’s vision to saving lives was born following the realistic discovery of how Nigeria loses her hope of brighter future to needless deaths. The heart aching knowledge that at least two lives are lost in every two minutes because of lack of adequate medical attention to emergency victims spurred Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach to a trans-generational mission of saving the lives of indigent and vulnerable patients who are in emergency situations in public health institutions.

The Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach was officially birthed as from 2015 as a Non-profit Humanitarian Mission. This mission is faithfully committed to preventing needless deaths and preserving beautiful dreams by providing swift medical intervention to indigent patients, post-crash care to road traffic emergency victims and providing first Responders training to every segment of the Nigerian society.

A NEW ERA OF HOPE…

Since efforts towards health advocacy and influencing outcomes by various groups in the past has fizzled out tremendously due to weak institutional frameworks and lack of political will; the timely intervention of Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach has filled the gap and since then it has intervened to save the lives of over 5000 patients in the various Hospitals in Kogi and and Nigeria at large.

WHERE WE ARE NOW

Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach has in the last 5 years been working with FRSC, Kogi State Federal Medical Centre, Okene Zonal Hospital, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Kogi State Ministry of Health and over 10 public health institutions in FCT, Abuja and Nigeria.

It has successfully provided live saving support for over 5000 Indigent patients with Primary Health care cases as well as post crash care for critically injured accident victims.



In recognition of this, many reputable NGOs, bodies and individual have recognized the Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach as the BEST HEALTH SUPPORTING HUMANITARIAN CENTRE in Kogi State and Nigeria by extension.

WHERE WE HOPE TO BE

The Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach’s One Fundamental Goal is to make every indigent of Kogi wealthy. It is the foundation of an effort to improve the health and well-being of the populace. It hopes to be the leading Humanitarian center for saving lives in Nigeria. It hopes to attain a height where there will be a Kogi or a Nigeria without people dieing due to medical bills challenges.

As for Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Free Medical Outreach, it hopes to make everyone wealthy, because being healthy is wealthy.

Siyaka Abdulrahim Ohindase.

Head, Asuku4GYB Free Medical Outreach

