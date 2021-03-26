Kogi: Gov. Bello Swears In New Ag Chief Judge

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has sworn-in Justice Richards Olorunju Olorunfemi as Acting Chief Judge,



Performing the swearing in, Gov. Yahaya Bello, tasked the Acting Chief Judge to sustain the positive legacies of his predecessors.

The Governor who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, expressed confidence that the new acting Chief Judge would uplift the State judiciary.

The Governor assured that the present administration would continue to maintain the rule of law as well as provide the enabling environment for the Judiciary to thrive in the discharge of its responsibilities.

