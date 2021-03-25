Tinubu N50m donation is in order – Group

A pro support group for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the nomenclature Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA) has lauded Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for donating N50m to the victims of Katsina market inferno.

The group said that the donation was in good order, cautioning those who are making divisive comments to desist from doing so and embrace wisdom.

The group added that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a national leader, a bridge builder and a unifier who has committed his all in uniting the people of the country.

The group described those who are saying Tinubu had not visited the Ijesha and Shasha market crisis or donated money for the victims as ignorant of the reality on ground.

The group said that it is aware its principal is acting in the best interest of the people, adding that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows what he’s doing as such, it believed that its principal must have reach out to them unannounced.

The group urged Nigerians to key into the ambition of what it described as an excellence performer, stating that its principal has what it takes to make the country work for all.

