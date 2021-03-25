Shasha market crisis Instigated By People Who Do Not Mean Well For Nigeria – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that the recent crisis which engulfed the Shasha market in Ibadan was caused by people who do not mean well for Nigeria.

He made this disclosure when he visited Akinyele market.

He asked the traders at the market to ensure that there is harmony among different ethnic groups in the market.

Makinde explained that he will meet with the leadership of the market on how to organize the market.

Makinde said, “When the incident at Shasha happened, I was convinced that it was the handiwork of people that do not mean good for this country.

“We want as many people that can make a living in Oyo State to come here. It does not matter where you are from.

“What I want to say is that this is a market, which has contributed to the economy of Oyo State.

“Now, the government will come here and fix your infrastructure. We will organise the market very well and ensure that there is harmony between everybody that is earning their living here.

“I will meet with the leadership of the market and we will ensure that this place is organized. Truth is, we don’t want any loss of lives.

“This is why we will clear the express road, clean all of these places and they will make ways for you.

“But please, we don’t want people to trade on the expressway, we want them to come in.

“We will get the local government to come here and upgrade your facilities. They will fix the road coming in here, they will put solar light so that people can stay here. But please and please, do ensure that there is ethnic harmony in this place.”

