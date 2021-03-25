FULOKOJA Gets New Deputy Vice Chancellor

The Senate of Federal University Lokoja at its 59th Meeting held on Thursday, 25th March, 2021, has approved the appointment of Professor Mohammed Suleiman Audu as the deputy vice chancellor of the institution.

Prof Mohammed Suleiman Audu is a Professor of History.

The meeting which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi as the Chairman of Senate, was attended by the University Librarian, Dr. (Mrs) Sarah Dauda Yani, all Professors in the University, Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors of Academic Units, as well as the Registrar, Mr. Usman Suleman Obansa who is the Secretary to Senate.

Professor M. S. Audu, until his appointment, was the pioneer Head of Department, History and International Studies and pioneer Dean of Students’ Affairs, Federal University Lokoja.

Related

Comments

comments