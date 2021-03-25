Again Bandits Kill Village Head, Two Others In Sokoto Village

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits attacked a community in Sokoto killing, the village head of Tunga and two others in Illela local government area of the state on Wednesday.

A source who spoke with Nigerian Tribune confirmed that that the bandits attacked the village during the sunset prayer on Wednesday.

He further disclosed that the marauders operated for more than an hour before they left.

In a related development, Nigerian Tribune also gathered that Nasarawa village in Sabon Birni local government area was attacked the same day but no life was lost.

A resident of the community, Ibrahim Adamu, who spoke with our correspondent said the attackers came by foot around 10:30 pm.

“They ransacked all our houses, collecting money and anything material. They also whipped married women whose husbands fled the attack,” he said.

Adamu added that nobody was killed in the area but “they rustled all their animals.”

The spokesman of Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the two attacks, saying men of the Operation Puff Ader were currently in the areas.

