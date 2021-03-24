Obaro Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi has been conferred with a doctorate degree in Leadership and Governance by the South American University, Delaware, United States.

The conferment was performed at Blue Spring Hotel, Abuja on Monday in the presence of royal fathers and dignitaries.

The ceremony was conducted by university’s Country Director in Nigeria, Professor Christopher, Imumolen.

The university said it was bestowing the honour on the Owe monarch because he is an outstanding scholar and an astute manager of men and resources.

According to the citation read on the occasion, Oba Owoniyi’s burning passion for education, his forthrightness and deep knowledge of the diversities of the Nigerian nation acquired in his public service years also recommended him to the university’s authorities.

Those qualities, the university noted were congruous and coterminous with good leadership.

The Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN), represented at the event by its National President, Bashorun M. D. Eseyin also presented Oba Owoniyi with a certificate of honour.

In his remarks, the Obaro said he dedicated the honour done him on the occasion to God and the good people of Owe and Okunland.

He said it was clear that the hand of God was upon him which he said made it possible for him, “whose father has no name in Kabba” to become the Obaro.

He expressed appreciation to the university for doing him the great honour and promised that he would remain a worthy ambassador of the institution.

Oba Owoniyi said it was remarkable that the conferment took place on the same day the entire Okunland rose as one to support the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba during the public hearing on the draft law organized by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions

and TETFUND.

That, he said, was a pointer to the fact that Okunland was making good progress.

He expressed appreciation to his wife, Olori Marie, for the support she had given him over the years.

Traditional rulers at the event included the Olujumu of Ijumu, Oba Williams Ayeni, the Obaro of Odo-Ape and a representative of the Elulu of Mopa.

The Obajana of Kabba, Chief Funsho Otu and the President of Club 12, Kabba, Mr. Adekunle Aribido were also present during the event.

