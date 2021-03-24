Kogi: Bunu People Bemoans Insecurity, Poor Infrastructure

The people of Bunu Kingdom in Kabba\Bunu Local Government area of Kogi State have expressed displeasure over the insecurity situation, particularly in their farms and social infrastructural deficiency in the area.



They said aside that there is no single police station in over 40 towns and villages which made up the entire Bunu kingdom amidst security challenges, particularly that of incessant herdsmen attacks on farmers, adding that the area also lacks a good road network and school infrastructures and staffing among others.

The indigenes gave this position at the Congress of Bunu Development Association (BDA) and the inauguration of newly elected officers who will steer the affairs of the town union for the next four years.

They, however, called on relevant government authorities to establish a police station and deploy well-equipped personnel to protect lives and property and also provide social amenities including in schools, saying that is the surest way to boost their social-economic and political life.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Mr Akin Meseko, who was represented by Dr Alfred Meseko, asked Bunu people across walks of life to wake up and move Bunu land to the next level.

The highpoint of the event which had the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Wemi Jones; immediate past president of BDA, Rev Josiah Jemibawondo; President of Okun Development Association, Mr Femi Mokikan; Chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA, Mr Moses Olorunleke; Oba Segun Durowaiye, the Adetoro of Ayetoro Kiri Bunu, and Chairman of Constitution Review\Electoral Committees, Mr Tunji Ologbonyo, among others in attendance was the swearing-in of the new officers by the retired Chief Magistrate of Kogi State Judiciary, Emmanuel Obayemi.

The officers are Mr Kolawole Folorunsho (President); Mr Olorunnipa Olu (Vice President 1); Mr Johnson Jimoh (Vice President II); Elder John Omonayin (Secretary); Mr John Oniwaiye (Financial Secretary); Dr. Enimola Dare(Treasurer); Felix Obajulu (Asst. Secretary); Samuel Olubato (Organising Secretary) and Sunday Yakubu (Public Relations Officer).

In his inaugural speech, the new president, who is a former permanent secretary in the state civil service, Mr Kolawole, while thanking his kinsmen for giving his team the opportunity to serve, he assured them of his team’s total commitment to the progress of the entire Bunu people and their respective communities.

He said they are ready to work with any individual, group or institution that would join hands to develop Bunu communities appreciably.

