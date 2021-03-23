Yoruba Nation: Akeredolu Talks Tough, Warns Igboho To Stay Clear Of Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho and others agitating for a sovereign Yoruba State to stay away from the state.

Akeredolu while swearing in the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Catherine Oladunni and other appointees said that Ondo people have elected to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as constituted at present.

He stated that the state would not subscribe to banditry and recklessness in putting forth its demands.

The governor added that no part of the entire state, known and delineated as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest, however remotely, that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble-rousing.’

He stated that the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters.

He also expressed that all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

He noted that the reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.

