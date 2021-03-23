Gunmen Attack Police Check-Point In Abia, Kill Three Officers

Three police officers, Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and Constable Ama Ifeanyi were on Monday killed by gunmen in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the officers were ambushed at Agu Eze Amaogudu community in Abiriba, at about 8.30 am, killed and their two rifles taken away by their murderers.

It was gathered that the three officers were serving at the Abiriba Police Division where they came on Monday morning to perform their lawful duties, only to meet their untimely death.

Their death caused panic and tension, prompting the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to send his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, to meet with the people.

Oko Chukwu who arrived the scene shortly after the incident, assured the people of Abiriba that government will deploy all necessary resources available to it to ensure the protection of all law abiding citizens.

He visited the crime scene and the divisional police headquarters, Abiriba where he sympathised with the families and friends of the deceased and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their loss.

The deputy governor called for community vigilance and support to security agents to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly identified and brought to justice.

“The government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze check point.

“My boss, Governor Ikpeazu on receiving the news asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law abiding people in the state.

“We call on you to maintain vigilance in order to fish out criminals and hoodlums who may want to come here to attack innocent people as they go about their legitimate businesses.

“Government will give you all the necessary support and we have spoken to the security authorities to avoid indiscriminate arrests, but ensure a painstaking investigation that will ensure that only those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to justice as quickly as possible,” he said.

Oko Chukwu also visited traditional rulers of the community and assured them of government’s support to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He advised that a proper community vigilante and information gathering mechanism be put in place to ensure prevention of further crimes.

