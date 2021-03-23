COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 131 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country so far to 161,868.

The health agency made the announcement on Monday night via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

NCDC also announced 125 community recoveries managed in Lagos and the FCT.

So far, about 148,125 patients have recovered from the dreaded ailment while no fewer than 2030 have died.

The tweet reads: “131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-64

Rivers-12

Kaduna-11

Plateau-9

Jigawa-8

Bayelsa-6

Ondo-5

Ebonyi-4

FCT-4

Osun-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Ogun-1

Oyo-1

161,868 confirmed

148,125 discharged

2030 deaths

“Our discharges today include 102 community recoveries in Lagos State and 23 in FCT are managed in line with guidelines”.

