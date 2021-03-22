Kaduna Parents Protest, Give FG, El-Rufai 48 Hours To Rescue Abducted Students

Parents in Kaduna protest abduction of schoolchildren

Parents of the 39 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and security agencies to facilitate the return of the abductees.

The aggrieved parents also issued the ultimatum to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai at a press briefing shortly before they staged a protest at the premises of the College on Monday.

During the protest, the parents and students blocked the Mando -Kaduna airport road leading to the school, demanding the immediate release of the students from the custody of their abductors.

Addressing journalists’ spokesman of the parents, Comrade Friday Sanni expressed lack of confidence in the efforts of the government to rescue their children.

The parents queried the Government’s alleged inaction towards the rescue of the children.

They pointed out that, when such ugly incident happened in Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states, the governments acted swiftly and ensured safe and timely rescue of the victims.

