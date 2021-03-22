Hand Your Party Ticket To Bala Mohammed – Group Urges PDP

A group, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad Vanguard (BAM-V) has urged the opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to consider giving its ticket to Bauchi Governor, Bala Muhammad if the party want to take power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 presidential election.

Inaugurating a movement, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad Vanguard (BAM-V), the Kaduna State chairman, Musa Haruna, described the Bauchi State Governor as a detribalised Nigerian who has been able to build bridges over the years.

Haruna argued that Nigeria eagerly need competent, transparent and immensely resourceful leader to steer the ship of Nigeria’s affairs through transparency and good governance.

According to him, “BAM-V Kaduna State Chapter is of the strong belief that for the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria is eagerly in need of competent, transparent and immensely resourceful leader to steer the ship of Nigeria’s affairs through transparency and good governance and in the process save her from the current security challenges and prevent her from disintegration.

“Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is a detribalized Nigerian devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges across years. His appointments as FCT Minister reflected his detribalisation with people from every parts of the country given the opportunity to serve their Fatherland. As a Governor today, he still does this.

“His doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the Nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for six consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date years after he left office.



“We are of the strong view that age is his side and he is a politician without extra baggage, competent transparent and immensely resourceful. He equally possesses the political sagacity and will to not only confront but also successfully tackle the problems bedevilling the country today.

“As a sitting Governor, Senator Mohammed is currently demonstrating this in Bauchi State where he has been able to bring developmental progress to the state and making it the most peaceful state in the North-East despite the zone being the hotbed of insurgency in Nigeria today.

“We equally support the emergence of the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the North-East geopolitical zone which is the least developed zone in the country as of today.

“On behalf of the newly inaugurated executive council of BAM-V, Kaduna State Chapter , I urge the PDP family at all levels to support the aspiration of Senator Bala Mohammed if they really want to take control of power by 2023,” Haruna said.

