Suspected Bandits Kill Former Sokoto Governors’ Aide

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Abba Abbey Gidan Haki, the personal aide to former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Wamakko, Bashir Rabe Mani, confirmed the incident.

In a statement, Mani confirmed that Abbey was kidnapped on Thursday night.

Our reporter learnt that his corpse was, however, found after the kidnappers dumped his body along a road to Durbawa town in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto on Friday night.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

