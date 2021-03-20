Zoning: Don’t Be Influenced By Sentiments, Make The Ticket Open For All Zones – Bello Diaspora Support Movement To APC

Members of the All Progressives Congress resident in the United Kingdom and supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state’s Presidential ambition, under the auspices of BELLO DIASPORA SUPPORT MOVEMENT have advised the ruling party to allow sound arguments rather than sentiments as are currently canvassed guide her in taking decisions on zoning and power sharing ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections, saying that it is important to critically conduct a SWOT analysis of the party’s fortune and chances in the coming election year.

The group’s International Cordinator and respected diaspora APC supporter Amb. Kolawole Akinmosun stated this during a media chat with selected journalists at his Catford Broadway, London office in the United Kingdom on Saturday after a general Congress of the group where it was unanimously adopted that the group being a voice in the party should support an open contest for all zone. Amb Akinmosun said the party must deliberately allow and promote a mass participatory process, not one that seclude, ostracise or annihilate potential candidates in the name of zoning. He argued that Nigeria has come of age politically to still hang on a practice that doesn’t allow for fair contest across the country, he says their declaration is on the heels of the comment by certain elected office holders under the party, including some Governors.

The APC stalwart says the decision of the UK group is in the best interest of the country and the party, he further said zoning should not be the only concern of true patriots, he wondered why attention and focus is not on the age of the person, unity of the nation, Security and protection of territorial integrity of Nigeria, national reorientation and religious harmony.

Amb Akinmosun says these four key factors as mentioned have proven sufficiently to be the major bane of our national development

“As a young man who was born in the southwest, had basic education in the Southwest, had university education in the North and now living in the United Kingdom, I’m adequately empowered and well informed and travelled enough to be able to convincingly say that once youths are enthroned, unity provided through unbiased leadership, religious disaffection sent away through leadership and security decisively tackled through political will, then Nigeria will experience unimaginable development, unprecedented progress and compete with the hitherto developed nation”

” I am therefore confident to state without equivocation that audacity, frankness and turf leadership are the characters that must be seen in the next President of Nigeria, when you exermine the current leaders in Nigeria, you will see that only Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is equipped with such, hence the reason we held an international press conference to declare for him a few months ago” Amb Akinmosun says

He said development doesn’t come from the most brilliant, unity doesn’t come through the soft heart and security doesn’t come from the best professional but a leader that is decisive, frank, audacious, Liberal and possess ability to stick by his decisions. Amb Akinmosun further said that the group has scheduled a visit to Nigeria on a courtesy visit to the National Caretaker Committee in April, 2021

